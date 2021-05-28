Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 35.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 469,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 168,651 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 248,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,128 shares of company stock worth $2,255,252 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

