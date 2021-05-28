Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTXS. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $113.68 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

In related news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $90,700.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,594 shares of company stock worth $4,092,146. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

