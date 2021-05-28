Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cortexyme during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,507,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,427,000 after buying an additional 92,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after buying an additional 400,761 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTX opened at $44.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.75. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In other news, Director David Lamond acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.77 per share, with a total value of $1,688,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 301,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,192,765.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $1,037,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,369.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

