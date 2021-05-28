Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV opened at $76.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.46. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

