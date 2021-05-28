Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 775 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRUP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,109 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 465,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,757,000 after acquiring an additional 289,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,217,000 after acquiring an additional 112,286 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 8.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,138,000 after acquiring an additional 90,686 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 412,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,424,000 after acquiring an additional 50,166 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TRUP shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $88.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -204.69 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.41. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Robin A. Ferracone acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,701.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,538. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

