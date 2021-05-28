Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $59,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Medtronic by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,518 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 510.7% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 107,990 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Medtronic by 10.9% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,494,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,713,000 after acquiring an additional 245,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Medtronic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.55.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $125.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.62. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

