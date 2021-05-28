Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP) Director Purchases C$10,800.00 in Stock

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP) Director Don Hubbard purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$10,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at C$18,300.
Shares of AEP opened at C$0.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.90 million and a P/E ratio of 22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.34. Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.21 and a twelve month high of C$0.45.
Atlas Engineered Products Company Profile
