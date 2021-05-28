Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP) Director Purchases C$10,800.00 in Stock

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP) Director Don Hubbard purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$10,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at C$18,300.

Shares of AEP opened at C$0.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.90 million and a P/E ratio of 22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.34. Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.21 and a twelve month high of C$0.45.

Atlas Engineered Products Company Profile

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engineers, manufactures, and sells trusses and engineered wood products in Canada. The company offers roof trusses, floor panels, wall panels, windows, floor joists, and floor trusses; and distributes I-joists, engineered beams, and patio doors, as well as provides design, engineering, permitting, and project management and site assembly services.

