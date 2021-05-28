Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $259.50.
Shares of TEAM stock opened at $231.89 on Monday. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.07, a P/E/G ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.32.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.
