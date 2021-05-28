Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Shares Down 2%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) traded down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.31 and last traded at $66.31. 3,679 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 2,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.93.

Atos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AEXAF)

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

