Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.15

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.15 and traded as low as C$2.00. Augusta Gold shares last traded at C$2.01, with a volume of 44,901 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$138.59 million and a P/E ratio of -2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44, a quick ratio of 23.77 and a current ratio of 23.87.

About Augusta Gold (TSE:G)

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land.

