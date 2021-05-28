Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.41

Shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and traded as low as $3.16. Auris Medical shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 429,468 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Auris Medical by 60.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Auris Medical in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Auris Medical by 649,900.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Auris Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Auris Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology, rhinology and allergy, and CNS disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

