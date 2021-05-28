Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.08-1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.045-1.060 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 4.670-4.970 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $303.57.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $5.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $286.67. 2,336,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,881. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.92. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $194.60 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 232.44% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

