Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $269.00 at Morgan Stanley

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $266.00 to $269.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.67.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,480. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $194.60 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.92 and a 200-day moving average of $285.92.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 232.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.