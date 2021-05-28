Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $269.00 at Morgan Stanley

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $266.00 to $269.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.67.
NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,480. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $194.60 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.92 and a 200-day moving average of $285.92.
In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
