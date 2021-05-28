Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 39.46%. Autohome’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Shares of ATHM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.03. The stock had a trading volume of 24,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,789. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53. Autohome has a 1-year low of $72.38 and a 1-year high of $147.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATHM. HSBC lowered their target price on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. CLSA lowered Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

