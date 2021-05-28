Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATHM. HSBC upped their price objective on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie downgraded Autohome from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.47.
ATHM opened at $77.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.22. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.53. Autohome has a one year low of $72.38 and a one year high of $147.67.
About Autohome
Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.
