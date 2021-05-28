Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATHM. HSBC upped their price objective on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie downgraded Autohome from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.47.

ATHM opened at $77.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.22. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.53. Autohome has a one year low of $72.38 and a one year high of $147.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Autohome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

