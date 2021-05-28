AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $19.79 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for AutoZone in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the company will earn $19.79 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q2 2022 earnings at $14.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $19.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $28.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $91.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $101.63 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 147.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,519.89.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,411.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,475.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,280.12. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,074.45 and a 52 week high of $1,542.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $16,850,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

