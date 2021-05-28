AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Morgan Stanley

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $1,640.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AZO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,519.89.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,411.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,475.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1,280.12. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,074.45 and a 1-year high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 147.93%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 80.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

