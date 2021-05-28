Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Short Interest Down 53.5% in May

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 179,300 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the April 29th total of 385,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of AVCTF remained flat at $$3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43. Avacta Group has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $3.50.

Get Avacta Group alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Avacta Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.