AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Raised to $176.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $176.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.76% from the company’s previous close.

AVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $204.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.09. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $205.98.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 21,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 836.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,138,000 after buying an additional 97,486 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,677,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

