Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Stock Position Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 91.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,050 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $52.53 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average is $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGR. Barclays began coverage on Avangrid in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

