Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AVAH. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set a strong-buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.65.

AVAH stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $12.18.

In other news, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $49,994.28. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,611.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

