AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVEVF. Investec upgraded AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEVA Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AVEVA Group stock opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. AVEVA Group has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.57.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

