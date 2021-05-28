Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) were down 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48.

Awilco Drilling Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AWLCF)

Awilco Drilling PLC provides drilling services to oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom and Norway. It owns and operates two semi-submersible drilling rigs. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

