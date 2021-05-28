Axel Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Royal Caribbean Group comprises about 0.5% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 250.0% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.41. 58,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,724,527. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.84. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RCL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $3,135,932.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,153 shares of company stock worth $7,465,911. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

