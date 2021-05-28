Axel Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Axel Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 18.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Match Group accounts for approximately 4.4% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $10,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,163. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.51 and its 200-day moving average is $147.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

