AXS Investments LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $984,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $83,904,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $865,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $39,062,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,158,000 after buying an additional 374,861 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global started coverage on PVH in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.76.

Shares of PVH opened at $116.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. PVH had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. Analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $409,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.