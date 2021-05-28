AXS Investments LLC Makes New $301,000 Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,542,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,582,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,216 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,486,801. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.