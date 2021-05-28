AXS Investments LLC Makes New Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 57.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $361.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $373.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.96. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 0.75.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total transaction of $341,507.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.11, for a total value of $1,392,801.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,634 shares of company stock worth $13,825,287 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.35.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

