AXS Investments LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 39,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 459,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 238,830 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $42.55 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $364.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

