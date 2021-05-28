Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 49,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,249,987 shares.The stock last traded at $24.97 and had previously closed at $23.66.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 price target on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Get Azul alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $330.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Azul during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Azul during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Azul during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Azul by 9.2% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Azul by 46.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.