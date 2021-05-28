BaaSid (BAAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.29 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 28th. One BaaSid coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BaaSid has a market cap of $25.29 million and $96,849.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BaaSid has traded down 29.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00076493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00020115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.65 or 0.00896017 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.23 or 0.09172352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00090377 BTC.

About BaaSid

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

Buying and Selling BaaSid

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

