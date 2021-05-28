BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives GBX 614.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 614.75 ($8.03).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

In other news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 24,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £121,355 ($158,551.08). Also, insider Jane Griffiths acquired 10,117 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45) per share, with a total value of £49,977.98 ($65,296.55). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,204 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,719.

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 528 ($6.90) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 512.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 496.02. The company has a market capitalization of £17.04 billion and a PE ratio of 13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 587.33 ($7.67).

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.