Balentine LLC Acquires 62 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $12.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,415.13. 10,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,886. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,329.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,014.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $98,366,953. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

