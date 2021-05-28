Balentine LLC Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Balentine LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.1% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.15. 214,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,188,164. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $333.78. The stock has a market cap of $936.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,879,284 shares of company stock valued at $565,801,844 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.92.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.