Balentine LLC Has $321,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Balentine LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 366,435 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,244,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,004,000 after buying an additional 130,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $60.41. 113,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,490,248. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average is $50.98. The company has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.