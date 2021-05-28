Balentine LLC Has $404,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.56. 16,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,828. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.59 and its 200-day moving average is $89.14. The company has a market cap of $202.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

