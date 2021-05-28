Balentine LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,295 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $108,960,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,367,960. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $227.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

