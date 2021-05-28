Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BNDSY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco de Sabadell to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised Banco de Sabadell to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Banco Sabadell reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold.

Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

