Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 12,600 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Yum China by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

YUMC stock opened at $67.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $67.13.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

