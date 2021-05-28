Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.03 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 11.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.7% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $20,657,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $174.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.87 and a 200-day moving average of $162.38. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $130.40 and a one year high of $178.71. The company has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.27.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

