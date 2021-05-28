Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth $239,000. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 217.9% in the first quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 990,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,644,000 after purchasing an additional 678,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,384 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 24.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth $1,169,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.27.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.53.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

