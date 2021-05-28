Banco Santander S.A. Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,416,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $95.80 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion and a PE ratio of -82.59.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $689,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,597,960.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 24,487 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.46, for a total value of $2,362,016.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,904 shares in the company, valued at $33,076,519.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 939,735 shares of company stock valued at $92,764,393.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.