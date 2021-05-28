Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 549 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,941,000 after buying an additional 12,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,244 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,571 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,853,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,046.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 246,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $128.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.92. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.15 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

