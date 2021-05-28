Bango (LON:BGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Bango (LON:BGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.07% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of BGO stock opened at GBX 213 ($2.78) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £161.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65. Bango has a 52-week low of GBX 134 ($1.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 308 ($4.02). The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 218.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 198.55.

In other news, insider Gianluca D’Agostino sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.70), for a total value of £40,365 ($52,737.13).

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

