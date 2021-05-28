Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 772 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Square were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Square during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,545,583 shares of company stock worth $359,677,401. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock opened at $220.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.13, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

