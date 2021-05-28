Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires New Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after buying an additional 810,189 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 223,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 144,494 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $52.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 114.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $161,334.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,472.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $952,632.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,132 shares in the company, valued at $19,067,144.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,295 shares of company stock worth $6,448,827. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

