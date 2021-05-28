Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $5.95 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 165.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $128,533,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,294,000 after buying an additional 452,341 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in FMC by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in FMC by 974.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 355,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,819,000 after buying an additional 322,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in FMC by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 678,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,924,000 after buying an additional 320,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.12 and a 200-day moving average of $113.41. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $93.52 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. Research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

