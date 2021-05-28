Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 19,761 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 135.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,324 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,761 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17.5% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 71,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 10,586 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 166.2% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 21.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,503,627. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Pritchard Capital cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.91.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $216.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.09, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.40 and a 200-day moving average of $165.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $218.68.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

