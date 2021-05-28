Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 77,274 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,071 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,274 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter worth $157,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UBS Group by 83.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UBS Group by 189,499.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,535,000 after buying an additional 2,029,539 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in UBS Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in UBS Group by 12,288.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 29,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $16.31.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.