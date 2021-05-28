Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Q Capital Solutions

Q Capital Solutions increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 3.0% of Q Capital Solutions’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Q Capital Solutions’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.14. 766,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,051,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.56. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The company has a market cap of $361.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.